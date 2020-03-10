Watch a Yellowstone Bison Dance to a Lady’s Car Stereo

A lady had her window down driving through Yellowstone jamming to some tunes. She didn't expect to see a bison walking by start dancing to the music.

Kristine Dugan shared this special bison dance party on Vimeo.

Dancin Buffalo in Yellowstone, Wyoming from Kristine Dugan on Vimeo.

You can tell that Kristine is perhaps a local as she says that "this is normal for Yellowstone". Truth, Kristine. If you don't believe us, there's this.

...and this...

Like Kristine said, bison dancing = normal at Yellowstone.