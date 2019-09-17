WATCH: Elk Don’t Care About Your Wyoming Fly Fishing Dreams

Just in case you thought that elk cared about your fly fishing desires, this is video proof that they don't.

Jimmy Bradley just dropped this sweet video on Facebook.

Where to start? I'm taken by the fact that neither the elk or the fisherman seem to give a you-know-what about the other being in the stream. The fisherman is going about his business and the elk (and his lady) are not budging.

This is just me, but if I had a huge bull elk walk up next to me in a stream, I would have taken that as a sign that I needed to find a different fishing hole. But, I will add there is no better fishing partner in the world to up your Wyoming street cred than a beautiful animal like that.