Watch Engineers Blow Up a Boulder Blocking a Colorado Highway

When you frequently drive in the mountains, you know there's always a chance a boulder is gonna block your path. That happened in southwestern Colorado as engineers had to blow up a huge boulder that had fallen onto a major highway.

The Colorado Department of Transportation shared this video on Facebook of what happened when a huge boulder fell onto the highway between Telluride and Cortez.

As KKTV reported, the boulder weighed 11 million pounds. They said the rock fell from 850 feet above the highway and made its own huge crater. There's no estimate on how long this part of highway is closed as road crews do the repairs.