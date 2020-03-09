Watch Horses Choose This Dog as Their Best Buddy Ever

There's nothing profound about this, but I have to admit to being thoroughly entertained by a group of horses that chose a golden retriever as their best friend.

These are actually race horses. According to the video description, the owner's golden retriever has formed an unbreakable bond with his equestrian buddies.

This video reminded me of a fun Quora article about whether or not horses are really just big dogs. The simple answer is no. The article points out that dogs are actually predators while horses are prey. They can be friends, but it's a relationship which has to be developed over time. This dog has obviously accomplished this.

The Spruce Pets mentions how horse intelligence is underestimated and they can quickly understand a rider's communication. In this case, they obviously understand that this dog is their friend. Sweet.