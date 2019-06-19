WATCH: Ornery Dusky Grouse In Yellowstone Attack Truck

Usually in Wyoming, when you hear of a wild animal attack, you think of bears, wolves, or bison. This video shows a different species causing problems. Posted by nationally know nature videographer, Judy Lehmberg, it shows a dusty grouse protecting his territory against a large truck. It is springtime, and the grouse is looking for love. For whatever the reason, it feels that the photographers and their truck are creeping on his turf.

Judy replied to a comment on the YouTube channel and said the behavior is not that uncommon. She wrote:

I once watched one at a pullout in Yellowstone where a bunch of people were watching a bear. It kept trying to climb people's legs and bite them.

The dusky grouse lives all throughout the Rocky Mountains including Yellowstone, according to Audubon.org. For food, they forage for insects, leaves, and berries.