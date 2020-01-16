Watch This Mammoth Avalanche on Wyoming’s Taylor Mountain

An avalanche is an awesome sight as long as you're not the one in the path of it. There's a new video of an avalanche on Wyoming's Taylor Mountain.

According to a report by Yahoo, this was a natural avalanche, but no one was reported injured after Teton Search and Rescue checked the aftermath.

For the record, Taylor Mountain is located just to the west of Teton Village.

Google Maps

As the Wikipedia page states, there is a lot of risk assessment that goes into deciding if there is a need to purposely cause an avalanche. No doubt it's a majestic thing to witness as long as you know it's not costing human lives and/or property damage. There is no information yet about what caused this avalanche. It could be a skier, but there's no confirmation as of now.