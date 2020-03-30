Watch This Wyoming Sheriff Pull a Semi Over Teton Pass

A few days ago a semi-truck was unable to get up and over Teton Pass. That was until a Teton County Sheriff came to the rescue.

According to the video description, this happened on March 25. Watch this law enforcement offer do some mad pulling.

Here's a brief description of what went down (or actually up):

Teton pass is closed to trailer traffic October through April every year. This truck stopped halfway up the pass and had to put chains on to continue up, law enforcement was already on scene, the only way to get the truck up and over the pass to safety was to have a Teton county sheriff pull it with a chain up to the summit.

Here's the same event taken from a completely different perspective in front of the law enforcement vehicle by the Teton County Sheriff's Office on Facebook.

Mad props to the Wyoming law enforcement officers who got the job done.

