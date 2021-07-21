WHP Asking for Votes in 2021 Best Looking Cruiser Contest
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is asking for your vote in this year's "Best Looking Cruiser" contest.
Put on by the American Association of State Troopers and now in its eighth year, the contest is a friendly competition between state police agencies to see who will land in a calendar for the following year.
Voting opened yesterday, July 20, and runs through noon (EST) on Aug. 3.
Below are the photos that were submitted for this year's contest.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Highway Patrol
Alaska State Troopers
Arizona Department of Public Safety
Arkansas State Police
California Highway Patrol
Colorado State Patrol
Delaware State Police
Florida Highway Patrol
Georgia State Patrol
Idaho State Police
Illinois State Police
Indiana State Police
Iowa State Patrol
Kansas Highway Patrol
Kentucky State Police
Louisiana State Police
Maine State Police
Massachusetts State Police
Michigan State Police
Minnesota State Patrol
Mississippi Highway Patrol
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Montana Highway Patrol
Nebraska State Patrol
Nevada Highway Patrol
New Hampshire State Police
New Jersey State Police
New Mexico State Police
New York State Police
North Carolina Highway Patrol
North Dakota Highway Patrol
Ohio State Highway Patrol
Oklahoma Highway Patrol
Oregon State Police
Pennsylvania State Police
South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Dakota Highway Patrol
Tennessee Highway Patrol
Texas Department of Public Safety
Utah Highway Patrol
Vermont State Police
Virginia State Police
Washington State Patrol
West Virginia State Police
Wisconsin State Patrol
Wyoming Highway Patrol
To cast your vote for which state you think has the best-looking cruiser, click here.
The winner will be presented with the "Best Looking Cruiser Award" and featured on the cover of the AAST’s “America's Best Looking Trooper Cruisers 2022 Wall Calendar."
The calendars will be available for purchase at statetroopers.org beginning Oct. 1. Sales will beneft with the AAST Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to dependents of member troopers.