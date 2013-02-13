WY House Faces Final Vote On Hunting Silencers

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming House is set to take a final vote on whether to allow silencers on guns used for hunting in the state.

The House amended the bill earlier this week to specify that silencers could be used for hunting predators and small game but not for big-game species such as elk and deer.

The bill originated in the Senate and the Senate didn't incorporate the restriction on using them for big-game hunting. Any differences between the ultimate House and Senate versions of the bill would have to be resolved in conference committee.

Although the silencer bill is on the agenda for House action on Wednesday, that list is subject to change.