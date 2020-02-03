WYDOT: I-80 Closed Between Rock Springs and Rawlins [UPDATED]
UPDATE (10:10 a.m. Monday)
WYDOT now expects the closure to last until at least midnight, with a possible reopening time estimated between 12 a.m. and 2 a.m.Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the westbound lanes have been closed between Rawlins and Laramie, with the same estimated reopening time.
================================================
Original Story:
WYDOT was forced to close a significant stretch of Interstate 80 in southern Wyoming Monday morning due to winter conditions.
I-80 is closed between Rock Springs and Rawlins due to winter conditions. As of 6:38 a.m., WYDOT had no estimated reopening time.
As this major storm moves through, the National Weather Service expects some road closures to last 24 hours or more.
