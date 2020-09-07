UPDATED: Wyoming Winter Storm Road Closures

UPDATE — As of 9:30 p.m. Monday, the road closures have expanded to include:

US 16: Deer Haven Lodge to Buffalo.

US 212: Wyoming 296 to Beartooth Pass

US 20-16: East Gate of Yellowstone to Pahaska

Interstate 90 Eastbound from Moorcroft to Sundance due to a crash

Additionally, the following no unnecessary travel advisories have been issued:

US 14: Antelope Butte to Dayton School

US 14A: Sheridan/Bighorn County line to Bear Lodge

Original story follows.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has issued its first series of weather-related road closures for fall 2020.

Though it's still technically summer in Wyoming, a winter storm has been moving through the Cowboy State on Monday.

The following road closures have been issued as of 7 p.m. Monday:

Additionally, WYDOT has issued the following no unnecessary travel advisory:

