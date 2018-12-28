Thousands of customers were affected by a nation-wide outage of CenturyLink internet and telephone services Thursday. While the outage continues to affect some customers on Friday, 911 services in parts of Washington State are down as well as patient records in several medical centers. The Wyoming Lottery has also announced being affected by the connectivity issues of the national outage.

In a twitter post on Thursday, WyoLotto explained that they were postponing announcing Cowboy Draw winners until their own network was restored, and that they cannot accept payments for new tickets to be sold.

As of the posting of this article, CenturyLink tweeted that they had discovered more technical issues during their rush to reestablish connections for those affected.