Wyoming Delegation Responds to President Trump’s Tweets

Wyoming's congressional delegation said it is focusing on policies, rather than the people referred to in President Donald Trump's tweets this week that the U.S. House of Representatives condemned as racist in a resolution passed Tuesday.

President Donald Trump sent these three tweets on Sunday:

"So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly......"

"....and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how...."

"....it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!"

Trump sent this tweet Tuesday:

"So great to see how unified the Republican Party was on today’s vote concerning statements I made about four Democrat Congresswomen. If you really want to see statements, look at the horrible things they said about our Country, Israel, and much more. They are now the top, most..."

The Democratic congresswomen he refers to are Reps. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY; Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.; Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.; and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.Only Omar was born outside the United States. She came to the U.S. as a child after fleeing Somalia with her family.

---------------------------------------------------------

K2 Radio sent Sens. Mike Enzi and John Barrasso, and Rep. Liz Cheney these comments and questions:

"The congresswomen to whom he refers are women of color and American citizens.

"The President did not refer to policy. Other members of Congress hold similar views, but the President did not refer to those members.

"Because the tweets did not refer to policy, but rather to the congresswomen's ethnic backgrounds, what do you think of these comments?

"Do you agree with them? If so why?

"If not, why not?"

----------------

Here are their responses:

Sen. Mike Enzi:

“I will let President Trump speak for himself regarding questions about his statements, actions and positions. I will gladly explain why I voted the way I did or give people my position on a policy issue.”

Sen. John Barrasso:

“So many of us said we’re not going to comment on every tweet. For me this doesn't fit the sentiments that I have. I would much rather be focused on the policies than the people.

“And the policies are terrible. They are left wing policies, radical policies, extreme policies that I think would hurt our country in terms of the Green New Deal, in terms of Medicare for all, in terms of open borders. So we're talking about the things that unite us. We have a strong, healthy, growing economy and those are the things we ought to be talking about.”

Rep. Liz Cheney:

“Thank you everybody, thank you for coming. We have the Republican Leader of the Education and Labor Committee here and I’m going to introduce her in just a moment to talk about minimum wage, but first, I wanted to talk about what’s been going on over the last few days.

“I want to make absolutely clear that our opposition to our socialist colleagues has absolutely nothing to do with their gender, with their religion, or with their race. It has to do with the content of their policies. They’re wrong when they attempt to impose the fraud of socialism on the American people. They’re wrong when they pursue policies that would steal power from the American people and give that power to the government. They’re wrong when they espouse and enable, and their leadership refuses to condemn, vile anti-Semitism. They’re wrong when they rush to blame America first, when they fail to recognize that this is the greatest nation that has ever existed, the exceptional nation. And they’re wrong when they fail to recognize that no people has ever lived in greater freedom, and then they go on and fail to provide the resources our men and women in uniform need to defend that freedom.

“Our colleagues, our socialist colleagues on the other side of the aisle, are wrong when they advocate abortion up until the moment of birth, including partial-term abortion, partial-birth abortion, late-term abortion, and when they refuse to mandate care for babies who are born alive. Our colleagues are wrong when they say that we should open America’s borders, abolish ICE, and abolish DHS. They’re wrong when they advocate policies that would eliminate all private health insurance in this country, destroy Medicare, and force the American people to pay for free healthcare for illegal immigrants. They are wrong when they pursue policies like the one we’re going to be voting on today that will destroy four million jobs for low-wage earners by mandating a federal $15 minimum wage. That is not compassion. That is callousness that’s born of ignorance. They’re wrong when they say that their programs help people at the lower end of the economic spectrum. Every one of their socialist programs would create massive new government dependency and end the very economic growth we need to ensure everyone can prosper.

“Our colleagues are wrong when they advocate packing the Supreme Court and abolishing the Electoral College. And our colleagues are wrong when they tell Americans, as Congresswoman Pressley did just last week, that any individual seat at the table is only valuable, only legitimate if that person espouses some pre-approved set of beliefs deemed appropriate based on their religion, or their gender, or their race. When they say that, that is racist.

“So no, our opposition to our colleague’s beliefs has absolutely nothing to do with race, or gender, or religion. We oppose them and their policies because their policies are dangerous and wrong and would destroy America. The issue here is the content of their policies and we will continue to stand up and fight against what we know is wrong for this nation.”