1 Killed in Traffic Accident on North McKinley and East F Street

According to a Facebook post by the Casper Police Department, at 4:16 p.m. on Tuesday, Casper Police responded to a report of a vehicle accident with injuries in the area of North McKinley and East F Street.

Get our free mobile app

The crash involved a single vehicle and a motorcycle.

Nick Perkins, Townsquaremedia

Emergency medical crews immediately transported the motorcyclist to the hospital, when they arrived at the scene, where the individual was later pronounced deceased.

According to the post, the police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Rebekah Ladd, Public Information Officer for the Casper Police Department, said the driver of the other vehicle was relatively uninjured and driving a Pontiac G6.

The passenger of the Pontiac was transported to the hospital with injuries.