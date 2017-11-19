104.7 KISS-FM is Now Available on Amazon Alexa-Enabled Devices

104.7 KISS-FM is now available on Amazon devices with Alexa. All of your favorite music, your favorite DJs like DJ Nyke, Zach and Jess, plus the news, traffic, and weather that you depend on is available anytime on your Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, or any other Alexa-enabled device.

Setting up 104.7 KISS-FM on your device is easy: Just say, “Alexa, play KISS FM.”

Don't own an Amazon device? Want to learn more about Alexa? Find out everything you need to know from Amazon.com.

Having technical difficulties? Need assistance getting started? Click here for a step-by-step guide to setting up your Echo device and enabling new skills via the Alexa app.