2 Very Deadly Wyoming Spiders (and Several Others That Aren’t)

This might be the least favorite thing (to me) that I've ever written, but I feel like it's necessary and might even end up being vital for someone. It's the story of two very deadly Wyoming spiders, how to identify them and how to recognize several other species that aren't dangerous at all.

I'm not afraid of much, but spiders is near the top of the list. I've been told there are some spiders that can actually be helpful to have around and I've worked to try and identify those while avoiding the ones who can create real dangerous problems. I'll start with the less harmful and more common spiders and work my way down to the villains.

How likely are you to encounter a Black Widow spider in Casper? Based on a poll that I shared last year, over 92% indicated that they had come face-to-face with a Black Widow and many shared their own pictures.

I want to add an additional video that shows what a male Black Widow looks like. The females get all the press due to their iconic black body and hourglass marking, but you need to know what the males look like also.

I hate the subject, but with a wife and 4 kids to take care of I believe it's important to know my spider friends and especially the enemies.