2022 Grammys Winners List: Find Out Who Won at This Year’s Grammy Awards
The 2022 Grammys have almost arrived!
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will air live on Sunday (April 3) live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Prior to the CBS telecast, which airs at 8 PM ET, the premiere ceremony will stream through Grammy.com beginning at 3:30 PM ET. If you miss any of the action, the awards show will be available to watch via Paramount+.
Lady Gaga, Silk Sonic, John Legend, Carrie Underwood, J Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, H.E.R., Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Nas, Olivia Rodrigo and Chris Stapleton are all set to perform during the show this year.
This year, there are 86 awards to give out. Olivia Rodrigo managed to score seven nominations this year, including four in the "Big Four" categories: Album of the Year (Sour), Record of the Year and Song of the Year ("drivers license"); and Best New Artist.
Overall, Jon Batiste leads the awards ceremony with 11 nominations. Additionally, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. all scored eight noms apiece.
See the full list of the 2022 Grammy nominations and winners as they become available, below.
RECORD OF THE YEAR
“I Still Have Faith In You,” ABBA
“Freedom,” Jon Batiste
“I Get A Kick Out Of You,” Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
“Peaches,” Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“Right On Time”, Brandi Carlile
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Featuring SZA
“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish
“Montero” (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X
“drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo
WINNER: “Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
WINNER: We Are, Jon Batiste
Love For Sale, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
Back Of My Mind, H.E.R.
Montero, Lil Nas X
Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
Evermore, Taylor Swift
Donda, Kanye West
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
“A Beautiful Noise,” Alicia Keys Featuring Brandi Carlile
“drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Fight For You,” H.E.R.
“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Featuring SZA
WINNER: “Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
“Peaches,” Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile
BEST NEW ARTIST
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
FINNEAS
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
“Shot In The Dark,” AC/DC
WINNER: “Freedom,” Jon Batiste
“I Get A Kick Out Of You,” Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
“Peaches,” Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
“Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo
BEST MUSIC FILM
Inside, Bo Burnham
David Byrne’s American Utopia, David Byrne
Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles, Billie Eilish
Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix In Maui, Jimi Hendrix
WINNER: Summer Of Soul, Various Artists
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
Positions, Ariana Grande
WINNER: Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC RECORDING
“Hero,” Afrojack & David Guetta
“Loom,” Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo
“Before,” James Blake
“Heartbreak,” Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
“You Can Do It,” Caribou
WINNER: “Alive,” Rüfüs Du Sol
“The Business,” Tiësto
BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC ALBUM
WINNER: Subconsciously, Black Coffee
Fallen Embers, Illenium
Music Is the Weapon, Major Lazer
Shockwave, Marshmello
Free Love, Sylvan Esso
Judgment, Ten City
BEST ROCK SONG
All My Favorite Songs, Weezer
The Bandit, Kings Of Leon
Distance, Mammoth WVH
Find My Way, Paul McCartney, songwriter
WINNER: Waiting On A War, Foo Fighters
BEST CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM
Double Dealin’, Randy Brecker & Eric Marienth
The Garden, Rachel Eckroth
WINNER: Tree Falls, Taylor Eigsti
At Blue Note Tokyo, Steve Gadd Band
Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2, Mark Lettieri
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
I Get A Kick Out Of You, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Lonely, Justin Bieber & benny blanco
Butter, BTS
Higher Power, Coldplay
WINNER: Kiss Me More, Doja Cat Featuring SZA
BEST R&B PERFORMANCE
“Lost You,” Snoh Aalegra
“Peaches,” Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“Damage,” H.E.R.
WINNER: “Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic
“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan
BEST R&B SONG
“Damage,” H.E.R.
“Good Days,” SZA
“Heartbreak Anniversary,” Giveon
WINNER: “Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic
“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan
BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM
New Light, Eric Bellinger
Something To Say, Cory Henry
Mood Valiant, Hiatus Kaiyote
WINNER: Table For Two, Lucky Daye
Dinner Party: Dessert, Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington
Studying Abroad: Extended Stay, Masego
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
WINNER: “Family Ties,” Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
“Up,” Cardi B
“M Y . L I F E,” J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug
“Thot S***,” Megan Thee Stallion
BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE
“p r i d e . i s . t h e . devil,” J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby
“Need to Know,” Doja Cat
“Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow
“Wusyaname,” Tyler, The Creator Featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign
WINNER: “Hurricane,” Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby
BEST RAP SONG
“Bath Salts,” DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas
“Best Friend,” Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
WINNER: “Jail,” Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z
“m y . l i f e,” J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray
BEST RAP ALBUM
The Off Season, J. Cole
Certified Lover Boy, Drake
King’s Disease II, Nas
WINNER: Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator
Donda, Kanye West
BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE
“Forever After All,” Luke Combs
“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton
“All I Do Is Drive,” Jason Isbell
“camera roll,” Kacey Musgraves
WINNER: “You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton
BEST COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP PERFORMANCE
“If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
WINNER: “Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne
“Glad You Exist,” Dan + Shay
“Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris
“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” Elle King & Miranda Lambert
BEST COUNTRY SONG
“Better Than We Found It,” Maren Morris
“camera roll,” Kacey Musgraves
WINNER: “Cold,” Chris Stapleton
“Country Again,” Thomas Rhett
“Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
Skeletons, Brothers Osborne
Remember Her Name, Mickey Guyton
The Marfa Tapes, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram
The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita, Sturgill Simpson
WINNER: Starting Over, Chris Stapleton
BEST NEW AGE ALBUM
Brothers, Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton
WINNER: Divine Tides, Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej
Pangaea, Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone
Night + Day, Opium Moon
Pieces of Forever, Laura Sullivan
BEST IMPROVISED JAZZ SOLO
“Sackodougou,” Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
“Kick Those Feet,” Kenny Barron
“Bigger Than Us,” Jon Batiste
“Absence,” Terence Blanchard
WINNER: “Humpty Dumpty (Set 2),” Chick Corea
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM
Shore, Fleet Foxes
If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, Halsey
Jubilee, Japanese Breakfast
Collapsed In Sunbeams, Arlo Parks
WINNER: Daddy's Home, St. Vincent
BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM
Generations, The Baylor Project
SuperBlue, Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter
Time Traveler, Nnenna Freelon
Flor, Gretchen Parlato
Songwrights Apothecary Lab, Esperanza Spalding
BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM
Jazz Selections: Music From and Inspired By Soul, Jon Batiste
Absence, Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective and The Turtle Island Quartet
WINNER: Skyline, Ron Carter, Jack Dejohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba
Akoustic Band Live, Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl
Side-eye Nyc (V1.IV), Pat Metheny
BEST LARGE JAZZ ENSEMBLE ALBUM
Live At Birdland!, The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart
Dear Love, Jazzmeia Horn And Her Noble Force
WINNER: For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver, Christian Mcbride Big Band
Swirling, Sun Ra Arkestra
Jackets XL, Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band
BEST LATIN JAZZ ALBUM
WINNER: Mirror Mirror, Eliane Elias With Chick Corea And Chucho Valdés
The South Bronx Story, Carlos Henriquez
Virtual Birdland, Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
Transparency, Dafnis Prieto Sextet
El Arte Del Bolero, Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo
BEST GOSPEL PERFORMANCE SONG
“Voice Of God,” Dante Bowe Featuring Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore
“Joyful,” Dante Bowe
“Help,” Anthony Brown & Group Therapy
WINNER: “Never Lost,” Cece Winans
“Wait On You,” Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE/SONG
“We Win,” Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby
“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix),” H.E.R. & Tauren Wells
“Man Of Your Word,” Chandler Moore & KJ Scriven
WINNER: “Believe For It,” Cece Winans
“Jireh,” Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine
BEST GOSPEL ALBUM
Changing Your Story, Jekalyn Carr
Royalty: Live At The Ryman, Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition, Maverick City Music
Jonny x Mali: Live In LA, Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music
WINNER: Believe For It, CeCe Winans
BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM
No Stranger, Natalie Grant
Feels Like Home Vol. 2, Israel & New Breed
The Blessing (Live), Kari Jobe
Citizen of Heaven (Live), Tauren Wells
WINNER: Old Church Basement, Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
BEST ROOTS GOSPEL ALBUM
Alone With My Faith, Harry Connick, Jr.
That’s Gospel, Brother, Gaither Vocal Band
Keeping On, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
Songs for the Times, The Isaacs
WINNER: My Savior, Carrie Underwood
BEST LATIN POP ALBUM
Vértigo, Pablo Alborán
Mis Amores, Paula Arenas
Hecho A La Antigua, Ricardo Arjona
Mis Manos, Camilo
WINNER: Mendó, Alex Cuba
Revelación, Selena Gomez
BEST MÚSICA URBANA ALBUM
Afrodisíaco, Rauw Alejandro
WINNER: El Último Tour Del Mundo, Bad Bunny
Jose, J Balvin
KG0516, KAROL G
Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8, Kali Uchis
BEST LATIN ROCK OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM
Deja, Bomba Estéreo
Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition), Diamante Eléctrico
WINNER: Origen, Juanes
Calambre, Nathy Peluso
El Madrileño, C. Tangana
Sonidos De Karmática Resonancia, Zoé
BEST REGIONAL MEXICAN MUSIC ALBUM (INCLUDING TEJANO)
Antología De La Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2, Aida Cuevas
WINNER: A Mis 80’s, Vicente Fernández
Seis, Mon Laferte
Un Canto Por México, Vol. LI, Natalia Lafourcade
Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe), Christian Nodal
BEST TROPICAL LATIN ALBUM
WINNER: Salswing!, Rubén Blades Y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
En Cuarentena, El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico
Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso, Aymée Nuviola
Colegas, Gilberto Santa Rosa
Live In Peru, Tony Succar
BEST AMERICAN ROOTS PERFORMANCE
WINNER: “CRY,” Jon Batiste
“Love And Regret,” Billy Strings
“I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free,” The Blind Boys Of Alabama & Béla Fleck
“Same Devil,” Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile
“Nightflyer,” Allison Russell
BEST AMERICAN ROOTS SONG
“Avalon,” Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi
“Call Me A Fool,” Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas
WINNER: “CRY,” Jon Batiste
“Diamond Studded Shoes,” Yola
“Nightflyer,” Allison Russell
BEST AMERICANA ALBUM
Downhill From Everywhere, Jackson Browne
Leftover Feelings, John Hiatt With The Jerry Douglas Band
WINNER: Native Sons, Los Lobos
Outside Child, Allison Russell
Stand for Myself, Yola
BEST BLUEGRASS ALBUM
Renewal, Billy Strings
WINNER: My Bluegrass Heart, Béla Fleck
A Tribute to Bill Monroe, The Infamous Stringdusters
Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions), Sturgill Simpson
Music Is What I See, Rhonda Vincent
BEST TRADITIONAL BLUES ALBUM
100 Years Of Blues, Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite
Traveler’s Blues, Blues Traveler
WINNER: I Be Trying, Cedric Burnside
Be Ready When I Call You, Guy Davis
Take Me Back, Kim Wilson
BEST CONTEMPORARY BLUES ALBUM
Delta Kream, The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown
Royal Tea, Joe Bonamassa
Uncivil War, Shemekia Copeland
Fire It Up, Steve Cropper
WINNER: 662, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
BEST FOLK ALBUM
One Night Lonely [Live], Mary Chapin Carpenter
Long Violent History, Tyler Childers
Wednesday (Extended Edition), Madison Cunningham
WINNER: They’re Calling Me Home, Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi
Blue Heron Suite, Sarah Jarosz
BEST REGIONAL ROOTS MUSIC ALBUM
Live in New Orleans!, Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul
Bloodstains & Teardrops, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux
My People, Cha Wa
Corey Ledet Zydeco, Corey Ledet Zydeco
WINNER: Kau Ka Pe’a, Kalani Pe’a
BEST REGGAE ALBUM
Pamoja, Etana
Positive Vibration, Gramps Morgan
Live N Livin, Sean Paul
Royal, Jesse Royal
WINNER: Beauty In The Silence, Soja
10, Spice
BEST GLOBAL MUSIC PERFORMANCE
“Mohabbat,” Arooj Aftab
“Do Yourself,” Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy
“Pà Pá Pà,” Femi Kuti
“Blewu,” Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo
“Essence,” WizKid Featuring Tems
BEST GLOBAL MUSIC ALBUM
Voice of Bunbon, Vol. 1, Rocky Dawuni
East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert, Daniel Ho & Friends
WINNER: Mother Nature, Angelique Kidjo
Legacy +, Femi Kuti And Made Kuti
Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition, Wizkid
BEST CHILDREN’S MUSIC ALBUM
Actívate, 123 Andrés
All One Tribe, 1 Tribe Collective
Black to the Future, Pierce Freelon
WINNER: A Colorful World, Falu
Crayon Kids, Lucky Diaz and The Family Jam Band
BEST SPOKEN WORD ALBUM (INCLUDING POETRY, AUDIO BOOKS AND STORYTELLING)
Aftermath, LeVar Burton
WINNER: Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis, Don Cheadle
Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago, J. Ivy
8:46, Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman
A Promised Land, Barack Obama
BEST COMEDY ALBUM
The Comedy Vaccine, Lavell Crawford
Evolution, Chelsea Handler
WINNER: Sincerely Louis CK, Louis C.K.
Thanks For Risking Your Life, Lewis Black
The Greatest Average American, Nate Bargatze
Zero F***s Given, Kevin Hart
BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella, Original Album Cast
Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater’s Some Lovers, World Premiere Cast
Girl From The North Country, Original Broadway Cast
Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording), The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company
Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots, World Premiere Cast
WINNER: The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, Barlow & Bear
BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA ALBUM
Cruella, (Various Artists)
Dear Evan Hansen, (Various Artists)
In The Heights, (Various Artists)
One Night In Miami…, (Various Artists)
Respect, Jennifer Hudson
Schmigadoon! Episode 1, (Various Artists)
WINNER: The United States Vs. Billie Holiday, Andra Day
BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA ALBUM
Bridgerton, Kris Bowers, composer
Dune, Hans Zimmer, composer
The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16), Ludwig Göransson, composer
WINNER: The Queen’s Gambit, Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer
WINNER: Soul, Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers
BEST INSTRUMENTAL COMPOSITION
“Beautiful Is Black,” Brandee Younger
“Cat and Mouse,” Tom Nazziola
“Concerto for Orchestra: Finale,” Vince Mendoza
“Dreaming In Lions: Dreaming In Lions,” Arturo O’Farrill
WINNER: “Eberhard,” Lyle Mays
BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTAL OR A CAPPELLA
“Chopsticks,” Richard Baratta
“For The Love Of A Princess,” Hauser, London Symphony Orchestra & Robin Smith
“Infinite Love,” Emile Mosseri
WINNER: “Meta Knight’s Revenge,” The 8-bit Big Band Featuring Button Masher
“The Struggle Within,” Rodrigo Y Gabriela
BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTS AND VOCALS
“The Bottom Line,” Ólafur Arnalds & Josin
“A Change Is Gonna Come,” Tonality & Alexander Lloyd Blake
“The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire),” Jacob Collier
“Eleanor Rigby,” Cody Fry
WINNER: “To the Edge of Longing (Edit Version),” Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra & Julia Bullock
BEST RECORDING PACKAGE
American Jackpot / American Girls, Reckless Kelly
Carnage, Nick Cave & Warren Ellis
WINNER: Pakelang, 2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band
Serpentine Prison, Matt Berninger
Zeta, Soul Of Ears
BEST BOXED/SPECIAL LIMITED EDITION
WINNER: All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition, George Harrison
Color Theory, Soccer Mommy
The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set), Steven Wilson
77-81, Gang Of Four
Swimming In Circles, Mac Miller
BEST ALBUM NOTES
Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas, Sunwook Kim
WINNER: The Complete Louis Armstrong
Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966, Louis Armstrong
Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology, Willie Dunn
Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner and The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895, Various Artists
The King of Gospel Music: The Life and Music of Reverend James Cleveland, Various Artists
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
Shot In The Dark, AC/DC
Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A), Black Pumas
Nothing Compares 2 U, Chris Cornell
Ohms, Deftones
WINNER: Making A Fire, Foo Fighters
BEST HISTORICAL ALBUM
Beyond The Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings, Marian Anderson
Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner and the First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895, Various Artists
Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History of the World’s Music, Various Artists
Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967), Joni Mitchell
Sign O’ The Times (Super Deluxe Edition), Prince
BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, NON-CLASSICAL
Cinema, The Marías
Dawn, Yebba
Hey What, Low
Love for Sale, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Notes With Attachments, Pino Palladino & Blake Mills
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL
Jack Antonoff
Rogét Chahayed
Mike Elizondo
Hit-Boy
Ricky Reed
BEST REMIXED RECORDING
“Back to Life (Booker T Kings Of Soul Satta Dub),” Booker T
“Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix),” Spencer Bastin
“Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix),” Tracy Young
“Inside Out (3scape Drm Remix),” 3scape Drm
“Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix),” Dave Audé
“Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix), Mike Shinoda
“Talks (Mura Masa Remix),” Alexander Crossan
BEST IMMERSIVE AUDIO ALBUM FOR THE 64th GRAMMY AWARDS
Alicia, Alicia Keys
Clique, Patricia Barber
Fine Line, Harry Styles
The Future Bites, Steven Wilson
Stille Grender, Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor
BEST IMMERSIVE AUDIO ALBUM FOR THE 63rd GRAMMY AWARDS
Bolstad: Tomba Sonora, Stemmeklang
Dear Future Self (Dolby Atmos Mixes), Booka Shade
FRYD, Tove Ramlo-Ystad & Cantus
Mutt Slang Ii – A Wake of Sorrows Engulfed in Rage, Alain Mallet
Soundtrack of the American Soldier, Jim R. Keene & The United States Army Field Band
BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, CLASSICAL
Archetypes, Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion
Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears, Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax
Beethoven: Symphony No. 9, Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
Chanticleer Sings Christmas, Chanticleer
Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony of a Thousand,’ Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus, Pacific Chorale & Los Angeles Philharmonic
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, CLASSICAL
Blanton Alspaugh
Steven Epstein
David Frost
Elaine Martone
Judith Sherman
BEST ORCHESTRAL PERFORMANCE
Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre, Nashville Symphony Orchestra
Beethoven: Symphony No. 9, Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
Muhly: Throughline, San Francisco Symphony
Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3, Philadelphia Orchestra
Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem Of Ecstasy, Seattle Symphony Orchestra
BEST OPERA RECORDING ALBUM
Bartók: Bluebeard’s Castle,” Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra
“Glass: Akhnaten,” The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus
“Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen,” London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus & LSO Discovery Voices
“Little: Soldier Songs,” The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra
“Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites,” The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus
BEST CHORAL PERFORMANCE
It’s a Long Way, Jonas Budris, Carrie Cheron, Fiona Gillespie, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Megan Roth, Alissa Ruth Suver & Dana Whiteside; Skylark Vocal Ensemble
Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony of a Thousand,’ Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O’Neill, Morris Robinson & Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus & Pacific Chorale
Rising w/ The Crossing, International Contemporary Ensemble & Quicksilver; The Crossing
Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-antiphons, Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir
Sheehan: Liturgy Of Saint John Chrysostom, Michael Hawes, Timothy Parsons & Jason Thoms; The Saint Tikhon Choir
The Singing Guitar, Estelí Gomez; Austin Guitar Quartet, Douglas Harvey, Los Angeles Guitar Quartet & Texas Guitar Quartet; Conspirare
BEST CHAMBER MUSIC/SMALL ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE
Adams, John Luther: Lines Made By Walking, Jack Quartet
Akiho: Seven Pillars, Sandbox Percussion
Archetypes, Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion
Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears, Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax
Bruits, Imani Winds
BEST CLASSICAL INSTRUMENT SOLO
“Alone Together,” Jennifer Koh
“An American Mosaic, Simone Dinnerstein
“Bach: Sonatas & Partitas,” Augustin Hadelich
“Beethoven & Brahms: Violin Concertos,” The Knights
“Mak Bach,” Mak Grgić
“Of Power,” Curtis Stewart
BEST CLASSICAL SOLO VOCAL ALBUM
Confessions, Laura Strickling; Joy Schreier
Dreams Of A New Day – Songs By Black Composers, Will Liverman; Paul Sánchez
Mythologies, Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitmann (Virginie D’avezac De Castera, Lili Haydn, Wouter Kellerman, Nadeem Majdalany, Eru Matsumoto & Emilio D. Miler)
Schubert: Winterreise, Joyce Didonato; Yannick Nézet-Séguin
Unexpected Shadows, Jamie Barton; Jake Heggie (Matt Haimovitz)
BEST CLASSICAL COMPENDIUM ALBUM
American Originals – A New World, A New Canon, Agave & Reginald L. Mobley; Geoffrey Silver, producer
Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs & Three Pieces for Orchestra, Michael Tilson Thomas, Conductor; Jack Vad, producer
Cerrone: The Arching Path, Timo Andres & Ian Rosenbaum; Mike Tierney, producer
Plays, Chick Corea; Chick Corea & Birnie Kirsh, producers
Women Warriors – The Voices Of Change, Amy Andersson, Conductor; Amy Andersson, Mark Mattson & Lolita Ritmanis, producers
BEST CONTEMPORARY CLASSICAL COMPOSITION
Akiho: Seven Pillars, Andy Akiho, composer (Sandbox Percussion)
Andriessen: The Only One, Louis Andriessen, composer (Esa-pekka Salonen, Nora Fischer & Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Assad, Clarice & Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin & Skidmore: Archetypes, Clarice Assad, Sérgio Assad, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin & David Skidmore, composers (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion)
Batiste: Movement 11′, Jon Batiste, composer (Jon Batiste)
Shaw: Narrow Sea, Caroline Shaw, composer (Dawn Upshaw, Gilbert Kalish & Sō Percussion)
BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM
WINNER: Love For Sale, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Til We Meet Again (Live), Norah Jones
A Tori Kelly Christmas, Tori Kelly
Ledisi Sings Nina, Ledisi
That's Life, Willie Nelson
A Holly Dolly Christmas, Dolly Parton
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
Anyone, Justin Bieber
Right On Time, Brandi Carlile
Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
Positions, Ariana Grande
WINNER: drivers license, Olivia Rodrigo
BEST METAL PERFORMANCE
Genesis, Deftones
WINNER: The Alien, Dream Theater
Amazonia, Gojira
Pushing The Tides, Mastodon
The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition), Rob Zombie
BEST R&B PERFORMANCE
Lost You, Snoh Aalegra
Peaches, Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Damage, H.E.R.
WINNER: Leave The Door Open, Silk Sonic
WINNER: Pick Up Your Feelings, Jazmine Sullivan
BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE
I Need You, Jon Batiste
Bring It On Home To Me, BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal
Born Again, Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper
WINNER: Fight For You, H.E.R.
How Much Can A Heart Take, Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba
BEST R&B SONG
Damage, Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
Good Days, Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe & Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)
Heartbreak Anniversary, Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas & Varren Wade, songwriters (Giveon)
WINNER: Leave The Door Open, Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
Pick Up Your Feelings, Denisia “Blue June” Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Michael Holmes & Jazmine Sullivan, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)
BEST R&B ALBUM
Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies, Snoh Aalegra
We Are, Jon Batiste
Gold-Diggers Sound, Leon Bridges
Back Of My Mind, H.E.R.
Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan