Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, George Michael and More Inducted Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: See the Full List

This year's class of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees includes several pop and hip-hop icons, including Kate Bush, George Michael and Missy Elliott.

Artists are eligible for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame when their first record was released at least 25 years prior to their nomination.

Most notably, Missy Elliott will be inducted in her first year of eligibility and is the first female rapper to receive the honor. Ten male rappers have preceded her, including Eminem and Jay-Z.

As for the late pop icon George Michael, who died in 2016, the star was chosen for induction into the prestigious music organization after being nominated for the very first time.

Plus, Kate Bush, the English singer-songwriter who experienced a whirlwind revival of her hit song "Running Up That Hill" in 2022 thanks to Stranger Things, will be honored as well.

Other 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees include country legend Willie Nelson, singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow and funk-R&B trailblazer Chaka Khan.

"This year’s incredible group of Inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock & roll. We are honored that this November’s Induction Ceremony in New York will coincide with two milestones in music culture; the 90th birthday of Willie Nelson and the 50th anniversary of the birth of hip-hop," John Sykes, chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said of this year's ceremony in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Find out more about this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees and ceremony, below.

When Is the 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony?

The 38th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is set to take place on Nov. 3, 2023, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Full 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees List:

See the full list of this year's inductees, below.

Performer Awards:

Kate Bush

Sheryl Crow

Missy Elliott

George Michael

Willie Nelson

Rage Against the Machine

The Spinners

Musical Influence Award:

DJ Kool Herc

Link Wray

Musical Excellence Award:

Chaka Khan

Al Kooper

Bernie Taupin

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

Don Cornelius