5 Weird Ways Coronavirus Turned The World Upside Down

Let's face it, coronavirus has made the year 2020 more than just a little strange.

1). Before, if you walked into a bank wearing a mask they would freak out and call the cops. Now, if you walk into a bank NOT wearing a mask they will freak out and call the cops.

2). So many people finally got that year off they have always wanted, and all they are doing is sitting at home wishing they were back at work.

3). Gas prices are the lowest they have been in decades, and people choose to not go anywhere.

4). A package of toilet paper is now more expensive than a barrel of oil.

5). Binge-watching tv was once considered fun. But now, rather than watching that series one more time you are actually considering getting up off the couch.