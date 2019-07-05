$500,000 Cash-Only Bond for Man Accused of Abducting Casper Child

A man who Casper police say abducted and sexually abused a child is an "absolute danger" to the community, a prosecutor said Friday.

Josh Hicks appeared in Natrona County Circuit Court where a judge set his bond at $500,000 cash-only.

On Wednesday, a child was playing outside in the area of SW Wyoming Boulevard and South Coffman Avenue when they were taken by a suspect described as a white man in a black pickup truck at around 10:35 a.m.

When police arrived, the child had already been returned to the area.

Sources confirmed HIcks's name to K2 Radio News on Friday.

He was arrested on recommended charges of felony kidnapping and second-degree sexual abuse of a minor.

During Hicks's Friday court appearance, Assistant Natrona County District Attorney Jared Holbrook called the charges against Hicks "extremely serious." Hicks told police that he frequently stopped and watched children play on playgrounds, according to Holbrook.

Holbrook added that Hicks was cited in 2005 for masturbating in a public parking lot. It is unclear where that incident took place.

Charging documents in the case were not immediately available as of 4:50 p.m. Friday.