Here Are 8 Of The Most Popular Kid Halloween Costumes For 2021

I'm not trying to be pushy, but Halloween will be here before you know it.

If you're like me you've just now finally gotten the hang of the school, sports, and work/life balance.

So something like Halloween can sneak up on you and leave you feeling stressed out and unprepared.

Nothing is worse than heading over to your local superstore and seeing that not only is your child's first choice of costume gone...but their second and third choice too.

I've been there and it's literally impossible to convince an 8-year-old girl that a robot costume is just as cool as the latest Disney princess. #ugh #memories #momfail

In the hopes that I could help save other parents from a similar fate, I got a jump on things and created a list of 8 of the most popular Halloween costumes for 2021.

Not only will this give you a few ideas to pick from, but it's also a heads up. If your child has their heart set on one of these costumes it's a good idea to get it NOW. If you wait there might not be any left in the right size and you'll be a stressed-out hot mess.

Here Are 8 Of The Most Popular Halloween Costumes For 2021

I love that Harry Potter characters are still going strong. I remember dressing up as Hermione in College when the first movie came out.

I also want to add that Cruella and costumes from the Mandalorian were also pretty popular, but I didn't want to have every single costume be from a Disney movie (or franchise).

Do you think that I missed any other costumes that will be popular this year?

