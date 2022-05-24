A Wyoming Mountain Man Offering Fascinating Bison Hunts This Fall

Living in Wyoming you know we have lots of great opportunities to head out into the great wild outdoors and hunt, fish and love every day.

Hunting bison is on the top of many people's hunting wish list and Mountain Man Josh Kirk is giving you a chance to cross that wish off you list by offering guided bison hunts. Josh is known from being on History channels 'Mountain Men' and lives on a ranch near Lander, WY, where he tends to a large herd of bison as the ranch manager near Lander.

On the show, Josh shows off his skills of survival, caring for a large bison herd and using all of his outdoor skills to live life in the Wind River Range. One of the benefits of working the bison ranch, is having the ability to offer hunts to those that want to cross that off their bucket list.

Josh is offering 1 to 3 day bison hunts where you'll get the chance to hunt, learn how to use all the resources from the bison and receive survival skills training over the course of your hunt. Josh has made a living by living off the land and using resources to provided for his family. Now he wants to share those skills with you.

If you've watched 'Mountain Men' and witnessed Josh in action, you know he's well equipped to help you get the job done.

The announcement was just made a couple of days ago on his social media pages. Which you can find him on Facebook and Instagram

I received word from Josh just a couple weeks ago that filming for the new season of 'Mountain Men' just wrapped and will begin airing June 3rd on History Channel.

