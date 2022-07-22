Abortion will be banned in Wyoming in 5 days

The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, prompting the “trigger ban” bill signed into law earlier this year to ban abortion in Wyoming in five days.

The law bans abortions except in cases of rape or incest or to protect the mother’s life or health, not including psychological conditions.

In a press release, Governor Mark Gordon said, ““I believe that the decision to regulate abortion is properly left to the states.”

“As a pro-life governor, my focus will continue to be on ensuring we are doing all we can to support Wyoming mothers, children and families.”

In a recent press release, Libby Skarin, ACLU of Wyoming campaigns director said, “Our access to abortion shouldn't depend on where we live, how much money we make, or who we are. We should be able to make the best medical decisions for ourselves and our families.”

“But thanks to Wyoming’s trigger law, Wyomingites will have fewer rights than people in other states. A person’s health, not politics, should guide important health care decisions – including the decision to have an abortion.”

Wyoming only has one abortion clinic, located in Jackson Hole.

Wellspring Health Access in Casper provided abortion care, but was recently the victim of attempted arson, as a female broke into the clinic and attempted to burn it down.

Julie Barkhart, founder of Wellspring Health Access, released the following statement after Roe v. Wade was overturned:

“The Wyoming constitution has strong protections for Wyomingites’ bodily autonomy. We will fight tooth and nail to protect this fundamental right for the people of Wyoming, including in the courts. We call on Wyoming lawmakers to honor the Wyoming constitution and take action to protect abortion access for the people of this state.”

Pro life advocates are elated.

“Today is a wonderful day. It’s a dream come true,” state Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, told Cowboy State Daily on Friday morning. “We’re living in a post-Roe America, but there’s still a lot of work to be done.”

