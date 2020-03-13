According to Uber These Are the Strangest Things Left in Vehicles

Have you ever left something in a ride share before?

I literally break into a sweat thinking about leaving something important in a public place. I once found a credit card of a bank and my stomach was in knots thinking about the person who dropped it. Why? Well, because not everyone would done the right thing in that situation to notify the person or get it into the proper hands. So leaving something in a a ride share also makes me uneasy.

Uber recently released their 2020 Lost and Found list.

The most common item left behind is a phone, followed by a wallet and keys. However, there are certainly some strange things that have been left behind as well. You're talking about a service that anyone can use for just about any purpose and people can be strange at times.

Here are the top 10 most unique items left in an Uber...

1. Mice for my pet snake to eat

2. A specimen cup from the doctor's office (I don't even want to know)

3. Husband's CPAP sleep machine

4. A cooler of breastmilk

5. A six pack of toilet paper

6. One face cosmetic tooth and a skin colored retainer

7. An apron with the name tag "Kayla" from Krispy Kreme

8. A cat paw print from the vet

9. Keys with my dead dog's dog tag with the name "Lucy"

10. Lanyard that says "virginity rocks"

By the way, if you ever leave something in an Uber, the best way to get it back is to simply contact the driver of the vehicle. If the very item happens to be a your phone, you can log into your account on a computer. Should you run into trouble, I'm pretty sure the Uber authorities can help you out.