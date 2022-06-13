New ‘Across The Spider-Verse’ Image Reveals the Movie’s Villain

A new image from the upcoming sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has debuted, introducing us to at least one of the film’s new villains. The Spot will be voiced by actor Jason Schwartzman. According to the tweet from the official Across the Spider-Verse account, the Spot is “Miles Morales’ most formidable foe yet.”

Despite existing in the comedy universe more often than not, Schwartzman seems like a great choice. When Gwen's own universe is threatened, she implores Miles to come and help defeat The Spot, along with a host of other potential villains, including the Vulture. Miles and Gwen will be joined by a number of other Spider-people, including Peter B Parker, Spider-Woman, and Spider-Man 2099.

As for The Spot himself, he was introduced as a scientist working for Kingpin. Before becoming The Spot, he was just a man named Jonathan Ohnn. Then he walked through a portal he had created while it was destabilized. He awoke floating in an alternate dimension, half light, and half dark. While he's a bit more of an obscure character, his portals make him a powerful opponent, both defensively and offensively. He can throw portals around and move himself or his opponent wherever he likes, effectively creating a pocket dimension to move into. The dimensional shift power is especially difficult for Spider-Man to defend against because his Spidey-Sense can't detect incoming attacks. (In the new image, you can see how he’s using his portals to have Miles accidentally kick Gwen.)

While it's a bit of a long shot, it is important to note that villains commonly associated with Daredevil feature heavily in Spider-Verse. From Kingpin to now The Spot, we're seeing more and more crossover. Of course, they both live in New York, so they're bound to share some baddies. It's just that this might be getting too coincidental.

Across The Spider-Verse is due for release on June 2, 2023. Then a third film, Beyond the Spider-Verse will be released in 2024.

