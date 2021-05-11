Remember that viral TikTok that showed Adam Sandler getting accidentally turned away from IHOP? Rejoice, because the Happy Gilmore star finally got his IHOP fill!

On Monday (May 10), the actor reunited with Dayanna Rodas — the hostess who sent him packing originally — for the breakfast chain's Milkshake Mondays promotional event.

In a video posted to Rodas' TikTok, Sandler can be seen wearing an IHOP-branded face mask and flashing a peace sign with his arm around the hostess, the pair of them surrounded by tables of milkshakes.

"Couldn’t have been more excited!! Thank you Adam Sandler!" Rodas captioned the slideshow of pictures, which is set to American Authors' 2013 hit "Best Day of My Life."

Check out Sandler's IHOP reunion below.

For his part, the actor also took to social media to post about the event, which was dreamed up by IHOP following his viral exit. (In the original TikTok, Sandler is seen leaving the restaurant with his family after being told there would be a 30-minute wait. "For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn’t apply to the milkshakes," he jokingly tweeted at the time.)

"Thank u IHOP for Milkshake Monday," he captioned a snap of his bulldog Meatball standing in front of a sign which reads, "IHOP [hearts] Sandman."

During Milkshake Monday, IHOP donated $1 for every milkshake purchased across the country (up to $50,000) to Comedy Gives Back, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping comedians throughout the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.