A Sheridan woman reportedly took "magic mushrooms" before stabbing a man in Evansville earlier this month.

Sheridan resident Susan Fuller is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent for events that allegedly occurred Dec. 2.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case, Evansville police were called to a shop off of Gusher Road at roughly 5:45 p.m. the day of the incident after a man called police and reported he'd been stabbed.

The affidavit states several police officers arrived and made contact with Fuller inside a large shop. Fuller immediately dropped the knife.

But, the affidavit states, Fuller refused officers' commands to get on the ground. Officers were also unable to see the front side of Fuller and therefore couldn't tell if she had any more weapons on her. After a bit, officers used their stun guns to subdue Fuller.

Court documents allege that as officers were apprehending Fuller, she randomly made nonsensical statements to the effect of the world has multiple personalities or we are all part of the matrix.

Law enforcement struggled to get Fuller into a patrol vehicle, the affidavit states.

As police took Fuller to the Natrona County Detention Center, she reportedly managed to get out of her seatbelt and continued to make nonsensical statements.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Meanwhile, police interviewed the victim after he apparently had surgery.

The victim told officers that he and Fuller had been friends for a number of years and had sexual relations in teh past.

According to the affidavit, the victim also told officers that he'd come home from work on Dec. 2 and found Fuller in his trailer with his handgun in a shoulder holster and holding a shotgun. Fuller reportedly told the victim that she'd eaten "magic mushrooms" at some point that day.

The victim told Fuller to put down the guns.

At some point, the victim heard a loud bang and glass shattering from his kitchen. The victim told Fuller she was no longer welcome in the trailer, at which point the victim noticed Fuller was holding the knife, court documents state.

When the victim told Fuller she was no longer welcome, she allegedly stabbed the victim. A struggle ensued in which the victim was stabbed two more times, according to court documents.