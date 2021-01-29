Armie Hammer's estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers finally broke her silence amid cannibalistic fantasy allegations against her husband.

On Thursday (January 28), Just Jared reported that Hammer's former Call Me By Your Name director, Luca Guadagnino, and co-star, Timothee Chalamet, are working on an upcoming film called Bones and All, which is described as a "cannibal love story."

According to the report, the film tells the story of a woman who is searching for her father who she has never met to discover the reason why she has the urge to kill and eat people that love her.

Hammer currently has no involvement in the project, but that didn't stop fans from drawing a comparison between the synopsis and recent controversy surrounding the actor's alleged cannibalistic fantasies.

Also speaking out about the ironic timing of the film and its plot? Hammer's estranged wife.

After Just Jared shared an image of Guadagnino, Chalamet and Hammer on Instagram, Chambers gave her first comment regarding the controversy in the comments section, simply writing, "No. Words."

Chambers filed for divorce from Hammer in July 2020, before a number of women came forward with their alleged abusive experiences with the actor.

Hammer has denied the allegations. "I’m not responding to these bulls--t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me," he said in a statement.