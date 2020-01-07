A man shot a woman in the head before taking his own life in northwest Wyoming, police say.

The 44-year-old woman suffered injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, according to the Cody Police Department. They have not released her name, nor have they publicly identified the 76-year-old man who shot her.

According to a news release in which the department described the incident as an attempted homicide, officers responded to the Rodeo West Gas Station at 130 Yellowstone Avenue shortly before 3:30 p.m. Monday after the woman arrived at the business with a gunshot wound.

Officers arrived to find her bleeding from a head injury. She told police her boyfriend had shot her during an argument in their camper, which was located in the RV park behind the gas station.

She was able to leave the camper and get help at the gas station. Her boyfriend followed her there, but evidently returned to the camper as law enforcement showed up.

The woman was taken to a local emergency room, and police then went to the camper.

As they approached, an officer heard what sounded like a single gunshot inside the camper. Officers and Park County Sheriff's deputies secured the area and waited for the tactical response team to arrive.

Attempts to contact the man inside were unsuccessful. With help from the bomb squad, officers deployed a specialized robot into the camper and found that the man had evidently taken his own life.

The case remains under investigation. Further details were not released.