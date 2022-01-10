Average Gas Prices Across Wyoming Fall Another 2 Cents

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, currently averaging $3.23 a gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in the state.

Prices in Wyoming are 10.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 34 cents a gallon lower than Aug. 19 when the average price in Wyoming was $3.57 a gallon, the highest rate since 2014.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Wyoming on Jan. 9 was priced at $2.69 a gallon, while the most expensive was $3.89 a gallon.

Natrona County is in the bottom three in terms of prices, at an average of $3 a gallon, while Campbell County is the lowest at $2.85 a gallon.

Nationally the average price of gasoline has increased 2.3 cents per gallon in the last week, currently averaging $3.29 a gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said while oil prices have stayed relatively high, fears of omicron have decreased demand while unrest in oil-producing countries may have an impact on oil production in the near future.

"Oil prices have remained stubbornly strong, touching nearly $80 per barrel last week, pushing gasoline prices higher even as U.S. gasoline demand starts to struggle. Some of this is typical seasonal weakness, but the lack of demand is likely enhanced by omicron cases surging and Americans who are just a bit more hesitant to get out right now," De Hann said. "In addition, unrest in Kazakhstan, the 18th largest oil producer, is likely leading to impacts on oil production, while continued unrest in Libya also worries markets and overpowers the seasonal drop in gasoline demand. Without improvement or stability in oil-producing countries, we're likely to continue to see upward pressure on oil prices."