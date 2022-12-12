Average Gas Prices Almost at $3 in Wyoming, 20 Cents Higher Nationally

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 17.3 cents in the last week, averaging $3.03 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy surveys.

Prices in Wyoming are 58 cents lower than a month ago and 28.4 cents lower than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $2.24 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $4.28 a gallon.

Natrona County is currently the second cheapest county in the state at an average gas price of $2.42 a gallon on Monday, with Albany County being the cheapest at $2.38, while Teton County is the most expensive at an average of $4.10 a gallon.

The national average price of gas has fallen 14.4 cents in the last week, averaging $3.21 a gallon Monday, with the national average down 56.5 cents from a month ago and 11 cents lower from a year ago.

Wyoming is the 17th least expensive state in the country, Oklahoma is the cheapest at $2.65 a gallon while Hawaii is the most expensive state at an average of $5.06 a gallon.

Crude oil prices have fallen $2 over the past week to $73 a barrel, down from a recent high of $91 on Nov. 4 and slightly higher than a recent low of $71 a barrel on Dec. 9, while the price of diesel has fallen 14.9 cents in the past week, up to $4.91 a gallon on Monday.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said:

"Not only has the decline in gasoline prices lasted five straight weeks, with again every state seeing a weekly decline in its average, but average diesel prices have fallen in 49 states over the last week as well. The relief is saving Americans roughly $20 per fill-up compared to six months ago," De Haan said. "On the previously hard-hit West Coast, average prices have fallen nearly $2 per gallon since October. Fifteen states now have average gasoline prices of $2.99 or less, with several more to join this week. We remain on schedule to see the national average gas price fall below $3 by Christmas, with diesel set to fall 50 cents to $1 per gallon over the next six weeks or so. While the Keystone Pipeline shutdown has been getting some attention, motorists need not worry much about the oil-carrying pipeline for now. There is no expected impact to gasoline prices as of now."

