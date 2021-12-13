Awful Things People Say About The Wonderful State Of Wyoming?

People can be ruthless when they talk about things they don’t know. One thing that (surprisingly) people don’t know about is the state of Wyoming. I know, SHOCKING. How can someone not know about the 44th state and the 10th largest by area in the country?

One theory is that the mission that many Wyomingites have of making sure outsiders don’t find out about the greatness of the state is working. Staying “hush hush” and keeping the vast openness and beauty quiet has worked.

The internet has fun with Wyoming and the people that “live” in this “non-existent” place, but sometimes the words are cruel and mean. How can someone compare Wyoming to Oklahoma like they’re right next to each other?

The fact is that from Cheyenne, WY to Guymon, OK it’s over 450 miles. Meaning that NO, Wyoming and Oklahoma aren’t really close.

The Urban dictionary even dogs on Wyoming with this definition.

Wyoming “Wyoming is supposedly a state. Wyoming does not in fact exist, it is a distortion or space-time that only appears to exist. Anyone you've met who thinks they have been to Wyoming, or believes they have lived in Wyoming have had fake memories implanted by the U.S. government. This is because they cannot explain it, and it would cause a mass panic if the public knew the truth. If you attempt to drive into Wyoming you will wake up in Canada, naked, and with no memories. (This is how Canada gets new citizens).”

It's mind blowing how much people don’t know. Check out these comments that have been made about Wyoming.

