Benson Boone is hitting the road this summer on the "Wanted Man Tour," and he will wrap up the 32-city arena tour at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper on September 3, 2026.

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Tickets are on sale at the Ford Wyoming Center or via Ticketmaster HERE NOW!

The “Wanted Man Tour” follows Boone’s recently completed “American Heart Tour,” which came in support of his sophomore album of the same name.

Benson began releasing snippets of his music on TikTok and gained a following when he was a contestant on American Idol season 19. He advanced to Hollywood Week, but decided to withdraw from the competition to focus on his career.

We're giving you a chance to win tickets before you can buy them, by showing us your best 'Kissy Face' and telling us why you NEED to go to the show. We will draw five winners on Friday morning before tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. If your "Kissy Face" is picked, you and a guest will go to see Benson Boone when he's on stage at the Ford Wyoming Center on September 3.

Congratulations to our 104.7 KISS FM Kissy Face Winners!

Kissy Face For Benson Boone Ticket Winners

22 Items You Can't Bring Inside the Ford Wyoming Center Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke