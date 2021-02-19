Bill To Allow Online Sports Betting Filed In Wyoming Legislature

A bill to allow for online sports wagering has been filed in the Wyoming Legislature.

You can read House Bill 133 here.

It is being sponsored by Representative(s) Walters, Brown, Burkhart, Harshman, Henderson, and Zwonitzer and Senator(s) Gierau and Wasserburger.

Under the proposal, the sports gaming commission would issue a permit to vendors: ''The commission shall charge a fee of ten thousand dollars ($10,000.00) for an initial sports wagering vendor permit. An initial permit and any renewal permit shall each be valid for five (5) years. The commission shall charge a fee of five thousand dollars ($5,000.00) for a sports wagering vendor permit renewal."

A fiscal note attached to the bill says it isn't clear how much online sports betting might raise for the state, but it does say:

''The Gaming Commission indicates that the state’s sports wagering market is estimated at over $449,000,000, dependent upon conversion from the illegal market.''

So far as what events sports bets could be placed on, the bill says "Sporting event" means any professional sports event or athletic event, any Olympic or international sports event or athletic event, any amateur sports event or athletic event, any collegiate sports event or athletic event, electronic sports, or any portion thereof, including the individual performance statistics of contestants or athletes in sports events, athletic events or a combination of sports and athletic events, or any other event approved by commission rules;

The state legislature is scheduled to reconvene in Cheyenne on March 1 for roughly a month-long general session. Wyoming faces major projected revenue shortfalls over the next few years.

