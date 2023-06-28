It's been almost five years since the first Bird Box movie dropped on Netflix. This year, we’ll get a spinoff set in Barcelona. The first film was extremely popular on streaming. While there aren’t really any box-office numbers or anything like that since it didn't receive a theatrical release, the film currently sits at the fourth most-watched English-language movie in Netflix history (behind only Red Notice, Don’t Look Up, and The Adam Project). The spinoff been in the works since March of 2021 and will be released on July 14th of 2023.

The new film follows a new cast through a desolate Barcelona. Looking at the trailer, there might also be some kind of new threat. For those who aren't super familiar with the basic premise of Bird Box, mysterious entities have appeared on Earth and they cause anyone who looks at them to kill themselves. As a result of that, the world has turned into a post-apocalyptic wasteland. In the new film, a group of survivors in Europe must deal with this same threat that previously plagued Sandra Bullock in the first Bird Box.

Check out the trailer for Bird Box Barcelona below:

The official description from Netflix is as follows:

From the producers of the global phenomenon, Bird Box, comes BIRD BOX BARCELONA, an expansion of the film that riveted audiences in 2018. After a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows.

Bird Box Barcelona premieres on Netflix on July 14.