Wyoming Radio Legend Bob Price Takes on New Community Partner Role at Townsquare Media Casper

"Working for Bob for over 20 years has been the highlight of my career – he’s been the boss and friend of a lifetime, and I owe him more than he knows."

When it comes to living Townsquare Media’s “local first” strategy, there’s no better example than Casper’s Bob Price, who has been leading our Wyoming stations since 1968. Market President. Beloved morning show host. Charity advocate, public speaker and fundraiser. Coach, mentor and friend. And his two most cherished roles, father and husband.

Bob quite literally has done it all, and has impacted countless lives and careers over the years. His legacy reaches from our current halls, to a number of his pupils spread across radio and television stations, national newsrooms, networks and sales operations around the globe.

After a record run at the helm of our Casper stations, Bob is moving on from his role as Townsquare Casper’s Market President effective October 1st. However, in true Buffalo Bob fashion, he will remain deeply connected to the brands and community he helped build as Townsquare Media Casper’s Vice President of Community Partnerships, focused on community partnerships and helping our local small businesses succeed and grow.

While Bob Price-sized shoes are impossible to fill, we’re happy to announce that he didn’t have to look farther than down the hall for his successor, Tom McCarthy. Tom joined Townsquare Casper as Digital Managing Editor in 2010, and quickly grew into our National VP of Digital, working with our media brands, of all sizes, across the US, while based in his beloved hometown of Casper.

When Bob began to plan his eventual change in roles – Tom embraced the chance to shift his focus 100% back to Casper and carry on the legacy of community service that our brands are known for.

Donovan Short, Casper Director of Content remarked: “Working for Bob for over 20 years has been the highlight of my career – he’s been the boss and friend of a lifetime, and I owe him more than he knows. When you’re lucky enough to encounter those rare people like The Buffalo, you always wonder in the back of your mind how in the world things carry on after – in this case, it couldn’t be a better scenario. I’ve worked alongside Tom for over a decade now – he has a huge passion for this community, it’s home, it’s personal – and he is absolutely all-in on the bar Bob set to serve it well. Having a leader of Tom’s caliber, with the bonus of Bob still down the hall to provide guidance and mentorship to us all is an opportunity you don’t see too often, and we’re extremely fortunate to have them both.”

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Townsquare SVP, Kevin Godwin commented: “I’ve had the good fortune to work with Bob over the past few years and his passion for media, broadcast and our local community in Casper is unparalleled. He has undoubtedly confirmed why so many of us love what we do. I’m thrilled that Bob will continue to contribute his many talents and experience as Tom begins his own journey in leading our team. Tom’s tremendous skill set, his relationships and desire to build upon Townsquare Media Casper’s stellar reputation and deep community connection made it an easy choice as to who should succeed Bob in this role.”

Townsquare COO – Local Media, Erik Hellum added: “Bob Price’s daily commitment to the Casper community and the state of Wyoming is unrivaled – he is the gold standard for doing well by doing good. He has not only embodied the Townsquare ethos of live and local, but has strongly influenced our mission through the great work that he and his team have done, and I couldn’t be happier that he will continue to do that in his new role. With a deep understanding of the Townsquare playbook, extensive leadership experience, and a deep commitment to the Casper community, Tom McCarthy is a worthy successor of Bob and someone we are excited to promote into the role.”