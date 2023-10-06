‘Brunch & Breast Health’ Event Happening October 14th in Casper

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and coming up next Saturday (October 14th, 2023), Casper Medical Imaging & Outpatient Radiology is hosting an awesome event: Brunch & Breast Health.

The official Casper Medical Imaging & Outpatient Radiology Facebook page stated:

1 in 8 women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime. Breast screening saves lives. Ensure it's your life that's saved by learning the facts about breast health and early detection. Don't miss Brunch & Breast Health from 8am-noon on Oct. 14th at Casper Medical Imaging. We'll have giveaways every hour plus onsite personnel to assist with programs for uninsured or underinsured patients.

To get more information about upcoming Wyoming-based breast cancer, visit the the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative here.

