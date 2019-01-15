Bubbles, Baubles and Beans Benefits Casper’s Meals On Wheels

You can sample soup and chili, take your chance to win thousands from the "Pot O' Beans", and raise money for a great cause all at the same time.

It's the 20th Annual "Bubbles, Baubles, and Beans" benefiting Natrona County Meals On Wheels coming up January 18th in Casper. 28 local chefs will be offering up their best soups and chilis, while the "Pot O' Beans" reverse raffle gives you a chance to win cash from prizes ranging from $125.00 to $5,000.00. Other raffle prizes will also be up for grabs.

All proceeds will be used to purchase food supplies for the local Meals On Wheels' program which currently serves about 450 clients, offering some 600 meals every day. That's according to Executive Director Jamie Lovall, who says the need in Natrona County continues to grow.

"We deliver a hot, nutritious meal to seniors that aren't able to get out of their homes and grocery shop or maybe aren't physically able to stand and cook a meal," said Lovall. "And so we want to keep them in their homes as long as possible and out of nursing care facilities or long term care facilities."

She said the Meals On Wheels Program also helps to keep seniors safe. "Not only by a meal, but just a daily well-being check, 'how are you today, is there anything you need, how are you feeling?' Things like that."

The event has a new location this year at the Fairgrounds Industrial Building, which will offer more seating than in years past.

"Bubbles, Baubles, and Beans" For Natrona County Meals On Wheels:

Friday, January 18th, from 4:00pm-8:00pm at the Fairgrounds Industrial Building

Adult tickets are $10.00 in advance or $15.00 at the door at the event. Kids 5 and under are free.

Tickets can be purchased at Meals on Wheels, Party America, First Interstate Bank (downtown), Cadillac Cowgirl, Porter's, Blue Ridge Coffee, and Hilltop National Bank on Country Club Road.

For more information you can call Meals On Wheels at (307) 265-8659.