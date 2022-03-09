Calvin Harris has listed his $25 million Beverly Hills mansion with two decked-out studios inside. The home sits on over two acres and is made up of five separate structures.

Harris is one of the highest paid DJs in the entire world and made over $38 million in 2019. He's collaborated with a ton of artists including Dua Lipa, Katy Perry, Rihanna, The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, and many of his songs and albums have gone quadruple platinum.

The famous DJ, singer and producer has been making demos since 1999 and was discovered on MySpace.

His home has been thoroughly renovated and the listing is held by Josh and Matt Altman of the Altman Brothers Team from Million Dollar Listing.

Inside Calvin Harris' $25 Million Mansion See inside Calvin Harris's studios, gym, movie theater and more as you explore his $25 million Beverly Hills mansion in the photos below.