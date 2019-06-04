Campbell County School Officials Seek Input on Arming Staff
Campbell County School District officials in Gillette are seeking public input on allowing school faculty and staff to carry firearms in the classroom.
The district sent out a survey intended for Campbell County residents alone.
Last week, the Associated Press reported that the majority of school teachers and staff in the district support arming faculty and staff.
If Campbell County school officials allow employees to be armed, they would join districts in Cody and Evanston.