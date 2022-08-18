Camping In The Wyoming Winter Is Now Possible, Right?

I love to camp and cold weather camping may be my absolute favorite. That may seem insane to some, but being able to think on your feet, figure out the best place to set up your tent, food options and being creative to stay warm are all fun parts of it.

Just like you, I get sucked into the social media/ YouTube rabbit holes and one channel I check out often is Corporals Corner.

The Corporal is a retired Marine who gives Survival and Bushcraft ideas and training on his YouTube channel. I've tried many of the techniques he offers and they work out most of the time.

Cold weather camping survival is one of the top I seem to watch on his channel.

You know how cold it gets here in Wyoming, especially in the mountains. Obviously if you're going cold weather camping, it's smart to make sure you're not getting in over your head. Always check the conditions and forecasts before heading out. You don't want to get caught in life threatening weather situations.

The Corporal (Shawn Kelly) put out a video in January that I thought would be pretty cool to share, especially with so many hunters in Wyoming. The big game seasons will take hunters out for days or even weeks at a time. If you're looking for a way to stay warm in your tent, you have to check this out.

I'm not saying it's the most practical way to stay warm, but if you're looking to add some adventure...check it out.

The cinder block tent fireplace. I mean come on, doesn't that sound like something you'd try?

I think I will be this fall.

Check out the video and let me know what you think.

