Casper Distillery Up For National Award From USA Today

Backwards Distilling Company was founded in 2014 in Mills, Wyoming by the Pollock Family, and is still family-owned and operated.

In the past few years, Backwards Distilling Company (or simply "Backwards" as the locals call it) has expanded their distillery and opened a Tasting Room located in Downtown Casper Wyoming.

Get our free mobile app

Locals know Backwards as a hip and exciting place to go for a cocktail, hold a baby shower, or as the perfect place to sit and enjoy a quiet pre dinner date drink while you quietly chat with your partner.

Backwards' unique circus-themed beverages and specialty cocktails can be found at events across the state, and their beautifully designed bottles make the perfect gift for any occasion.

Can you tell we're big fans?

And it looks like we aren't the only ones.

Backwards announced earlier this week that they are up for an award for Best Craft Gin Distillery from USA Today.

We couldn't be prouder that Backwards is getting some national attention for their top-quality Strongman Gin, and we think that it's totally deserved too.

On their site, when describing their Strongman Gin Backwards said "There’s nothing subtle or mild about this gin, it’s truly worthy of the Strongman name...The flavor is reminiscent of being in the middle of the woods, surrounded by sappy, resiny pine trees."

If you're wondering what type of cocktail you can make with this gin, Backwards is happy to share a few ideas with you on their site.

BackwardsDistilling.com

"Feats of Strength" looked pretty amazing to me...all you need to do is take the ingredients listed below and shake with ice, strain into a cocktail glass, garnish with a crack of black pepper.

1.5 oz Strongman Gin

1.5 oz Pineapple Juice

0.5 oz Lime Juice

0.5 oz Simple Syrup

If you'd like to cast your vote for Backwards Distilling Company for Best Craft Gin Distillery you can follow this link.

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?