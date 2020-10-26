Casper Firefighters Carry Building Occupant Out During Attic Fire
A building's occupant was uninjured following a structure fire in Casper Monday morning.
According to a Casper Fire-EMS news release, firefighters were called to a structure fire in the 100 block of East 13th Street at roughly 8:40 a.m. The occupant could smell and see smoke from the building's attic.
The occupant was unable to leave the building, so firefighters carried them out.
Not long after, firefighters found a fire in a hidden space in a wall and the attic. The fire was brought under control a short time later, according to the release.
The fire's cause was determined to be an electrical malfunction and, as a result, power to the residence was shut off.
Property damage was minimal and there were no reported injuries.