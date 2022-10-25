Casper Hockey Season Begins Next Week with Opportunities for Young and Old

Hockey season in Casper will kick off with the high school Varsity Oiler's opener against the Douglas Ice Cats on Friday, November 4th at 7:15 PM.

Over the weekend the Oiler's youth hockey club will compete in multiple age groups.

The Oiler's youth club is hosting a Try Hockey for FREE event on Saturday, November 5th from 9:45 AM to 10:45 AM.

The Oilers have partnered with USA Hockey to provide this opportunity to the community to learn the basics, like: skating, puck handling, and shooting with coaches from the club.

All youth, ages 4 to 9 years-old, are welcome to attend the event. For more information about youth hockey, please visit CasperHockey.com.

The Casper Ice Arena’s adult hockey season begins in November.

The rink will host Club Hockey starting on Thursday, November 3 and the Casper Adult Hockey League starting Sunday, November 6.

Each league is designed to provide a wide variety of playing opportunities for men and women to continue playing hockey. Player and goaltender spots are limited. Participates are welcomed to register on ActiveCasper.com or contacting the rink at (307) 235-8484.

For more information about the Casper Ice Arena or the upcoming youth and adult hockey season, please call (307) 235-8484 or visit www.casperwy.gov.

