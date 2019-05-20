Last night (Sunday, May 20th, 2019), marked the end of an era. The final episode of Game of Thrones left a lot of people feeling unfulfilled. Matter of fact, there is even a website offering counseling services for sad fans of the show.

Last week we asked Casper Thronies who they thought would end up on the iron throne and boy did we guess wrong!

MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD! MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD! MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!

First off, after the stabbing death of Daenerys Targaryen by Jon Snow, Drogon, who apparently couldn't harm him (since he is a Targaryen), completely liquefied the entire iron throne. Some had correctly surmised that the throne would be destroyed, but I would doubt most thought it would happen that way.

Now on to how wrong we were about who would end up as ruler of Westeros. I must take the blunt of the blame, because it never even remotely occurred to me to add Bran to the list, so obviously no one voted for him in our poll. Here are the percentages of how Casper voted:

Jon Snow - 38%

Sansa Stark - 23%

Daenerys Targaryen - 11%

Gendry Baratheon - 11%

Arya Stark - 9%

Tyrion Lannister - 8%

While technically speaking, since Winterfell is now an independent province with Sansa as their Queen, if you picked her, you were at least partially correct.

Although many people were generally unhappy with the finale, considering Bran is the 3-Eyed Raven and can see the past, as well as the future, it's makes since he would end up as king. It just didn't seem like the ending the majority of the over 19.2 million that watched the show last night really wanted.