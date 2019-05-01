Casper Man Accused of Attacking Police Denies Assault Charge

A Casper man charged in events that Natrona County Assistant District Attorney Michael Schafer called attempted suicide by cop claimed mental illness in court Wednesday morning.

On March 9, Jose Luis Alvarez was arrested and charged with felony interference and attempted bodily harm on a peace officer.

He pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness in Natrona County District Court.

If he is convicted of the charges, he could face up to 10 years behind bars, a fine of $10,000 or both.

According to court documents, police were called to a residence in the 4800 block of East Yellowstone Highway for a report of a man threatening to kill himself.

Alvarez yelled that he was a "cop killer" at police and threatened to kill them. As he approached the officers, Alvarez fell and a knife he was holding flew out of his hand.

Police placed Alvarez in the back of a police vehicle where he began kicking the caged area in. Alaverz's girlfriend told police they had been in a dating relationship since 2012. They got into an argument a few days prior when she left the residence. She returned when she called Alvarez and he said he planned to kill himself.

When police were speaking with the girlfriend, a child said that Alvarez asked to be shot in the mouth.

He remains free on $100,000 bond.