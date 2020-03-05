Casper Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Woman In Hotel

A Casper man is accused of holding a woman down and sexually assaulting her in a hotel room last week.

Ronnie Abbott is charged with one count of first-degree sexual assault which is punishable by between five and 50 years behind bars.

Abbott was bound over from Natrona County Circuit Court to district court following a preliminary hearing Tuesday. He has not had a chance to enter a plea to the charges.

According to a heavily redacted affidavit of probable cause, Casper police were called to a hotel on February 25 after a manager reported that a tenant had been raped.

Court documents say the alleged victim told police she was in her room with Abbott, who was staying in a different room in the hotel. The alleged victim reportedly told officers Abbott climbed on top of her. The alleged victim told Abbott "no, not going to happen."

The affidavit says Abbott pulled the alleged victim's shorts to the side and held the woman's arms down. The alleged victim tried to get away and "buck away" before Abbot got off of her.

The alleged victim reportedly had scratches on her neck and injuries to her genitals.

According to the affidavit, Abbott said he and the victim danced together in the hotel room but denied having any sort of sexual contact with the alleged victim.