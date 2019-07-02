Casper Man Facing 14 Sexual Assault Charges

A Casper man is accused of sexually assaulting multiple women at gunpoint.

Samuel Barrett was arrested Friday on 17 felony charges including 14 counts of first- and second-degree sexual assault. He is also charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of children and faces one blackmail charge.

According to a 13-page affidavit of probable cause, a woman called Casper police on April 24 and said Barrett held her at gunpoint and forced her to perform oral sex on him. The woman told police Barrett had sexually assaulted her 10 years prior in addition to that day's incident.

Earlier that day, the alleged victim ran into Barrett inside a store. He allegedly told the victim that he felt bad about the incident a decade ago and told her he wanted to make up for it by helping her buy a vehicle, court documents state.

Barrett allegedly convinced the victim to go to his home with him by telling her he needed to get his checkbook. When they went inside, Barrett pulled out a pistol and held it to the alleged victim's head, according to the affidavit. Barrett then told her she ruined his life, so he was going to ruin hers.

The alleged victim then performed oral sex on Barrett out of fear for her life, the affidavit states. Barrett eventually let the victim go. When she got a few houses down the street, she contacted law enforcement.

Police searched Barrett's home and couldn't find the alleged gun. Court documents mention that it could have been a bb gun and investigators did find BBs.

During the investigation, a Natrona County Sheriff's investigator contacted police and advised of a similar investigation involving Barrett dating back to 2015.

In July of that year, a woman contacted the sheriff's office and said Barret held her at gunpoint and forced her to perform oral sex on an infant child in November, 2014. The alleged victim in that case said she only pretended to abuse the child, according to court documents.

The victim told the investigator that Barrett said he filmed the incident and used the video as blackmail. Between November, 2014 and July, 2015 Barrett threatened the alleged victim with the video so she would perform sexual acts on him, court documents allege.

Sheriffs investigators executed a search warrant following the 2014 and 2015 incidents and did not find the alleged firearm.

Police searched a phone that was seized in the 2015 investigation. On it they found video of Barrett and a woman discussing what could be perceived as an act of prostitution, the affidavit alleges.

When a police detective interviewed the woman, she said Barret offered her $200 to have sex with him, but she refused, court documents state.

Barrett was arrested Friday. His bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday.