Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (1/11/19-1/14/19)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Casper Police Department and Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Benjamen Anderson -- county warrant
- Triston J. Baucom -- county warrant
- Destry Bristow -- failure to comply
- Taylor C. Brown -- failure to appear, failure to comply
- Paden C. Carroll -- driving while under the influence
- Frank J. Casias -- failure to appear
- Carrie Creager -- failure to comply
- David Cunningham -- methamphetamine possession, driving while under suspension, insurance violation, registration violation, hold for probation and parole
- Hailee Cureton -- public intoxication
- Dalton A. Decoteau -- domestic battery, interfering with 911 call
- Jose DeLeon -- driving while under the influence, open container
- Casey Dixon -- driving without an interlock device
- Steven W. Dougherty -- domestic assault, interfering with 911 call
- Ernest L. Drake -- failure to comply
- Mandy Dunihoo -- hold for probation and parole
- William D. Farris -- public intoxication
- Andrea Garner -- methamphetamine possession, controlled substance possession
- Brian Gilbert -- failure to comply
- Robert B. Hoese -- trespassing, damage/destroy property
- Jeremy J. Hopkins -- failure to comply
- Malea K. Johnson -- domestic assault
- William L. Johnson II -- failure to comply, possession with intent to deliver, methamphetamine possession, controlled substance possession
- Robert H. Kerrison -- domestic battery, interfering with 911 call
- Kyle H. Kittrell -- failure to appear
- Isidore S. Lewallen -- hold for probation and parole
- Madison M. McCarthy -- methamphetamine possession, possession with intent to deliver, failure to appear, controlled substance possession
- Eric Meyer -- criminal warrant
- Christopher W. Milde -- strangulation of a household member, domestic battery
- Michael A. Mooney -- public intoxication
- Nicole Moore -- methamphetamine possession
- Mathew R. Nietert -- failure to appear
- Gregg Oler -- failure to comply
- Christopher M. Ooka -- shoplifting, conspiracy, county warrant, forgery/counterfeit, interference, theft of identity
- Shawn E. Pickler -- strangulation of a household member, aggravated assault
- Grant P. Ponder -- public intoxication x2
- Kari J. Redmond -- shoplifting, interference, forgery/counterfeit, methamphetamine possession, NCIC hit
- Leena E. Reyes Briggs -- failure to comply x2
- Zachary R. Rhoades -- controlled substance possession, failure to appear, interference, failure to comply
- Galen J. Track -- interference, petty larceny
- Daniel W. Urbanski -- hold for probation and parole
- Goldie Vu-Tighe -- methamphetamine possession, controlled substance possession
- Travis R. Wheatley -- domestic battery
- Crystal D. Wirtala -- hold for probation and parole
- Kelsey R. Wogan -- controlled substance possession, interference, bond revocation
- David L. Young -- hold for probation and parole