Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (1/21/19-1/23/19)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Casper Police Department and Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Justin J. Agena -- driving while under the influence
- Lucas L. Anfinson -- hold for probation and parole
- Bruce A. Bricker, Sr. -- driving while under the influence, interference
- David Brow -- failure to appear
- Damon R. Castillo-Farrell -- methamphetamine possession, interference
- Cody Elrod -- failure to comply
- Taylor A. Griebel -- county warrant, methamphetamine possession, controlled substance possession
- Tomas Guzman-Rivera -- immigration hold
- Nicholas D. Helton -- failure to register as a sex offender, controlled substance possession
- Christopher J. Hick -- domestic battery
- Wayne Jorgensen -- driving while under the influence, controlled substance possession, driver's license violation, auto insurance violation
- Jerome Layton -- failure to appear
- Christina M. Malone -- failure to appear
- Kimberley A. Mitchell -- driving while under the influence, driving without an interlock device, auto insurance violation
- Jason C. Myhre -- NCIC hit, county warrant, methamphetamine possession
- Daltyn M. Mosley -- county warrant, failure to appear
- Jessica Portra -- serve jail time
- Angelo S. Reynolds -- simple assault, failure to comply, larceny, vandalism/property destruction
- Marina S. Simakova -- failure to appear